(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A driver died when his motorbike collided head-on with a passenger van Wednesday along the national highway in Sitio Pajo, Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal, Palawan.

The casualty was identified as Rosiedi Asan Labit, 29, driver of a blue Suzuki Raider motorcycle.

According to a report from the Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS), a white Toyota Hi-Ace van driven by Vicente Servando Alisangco was traveling from Barangay Punta Baja to Puerto Princesa City when a motorcycle crossed into its lane, resulting in a collision.

Responding personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) rushed the motorcycle driver to the hospital. However, upon arrival, an attending physician declared him dead.

Both vehicles and the van’s driver were taken to the Rizal Municipal Police Station for further investigation and proper handling.