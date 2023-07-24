A road accident occurred in front of Emy Fruitstand on North National Highway in Barangay San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, resulting in injuries and damages to vehicles involved at around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The accident involved two vehicles: a Toyota Revo driven by Rajeni Velez Dy, and a Honda RS 125 motorcycle driven by Reyan Arriesgado Revillas.

According to the initial investigation conducted by authorities, Dy was parked at Emy Fruitstand on North National Highway, preparing to make a U-turn and heading towards Brgy. Tagburos. At the same time, Revilla’s motorcycle was traveling along the same road in the same direction.

As Dy started to make the U-turn, the next vehicle yielded to allow it to complete the maneuver safely. However, during this critical moment, Revillas attempted to overtake the yielding vehicle, leading to a collision with the left front portion of the Toyota Revo.

As a result of the accident, Revillas crashed into the opposite lane, sustaining severe physical injuries. Emergency responders from the Kilos Agad Action Center (KAAC) promptly arrived at the scene and provided medical assistance to the injured driver. Subsequently, Revillas was rushed to Ospital ng Palawan for further medical treatment.

Upon further investigation, the police report said Revillas was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Both vehicles involved in the collision incurred damages and were subsequently towed to the nearest police station for further investigation and proper disposition.

The authorities are closely examining the circumstances of the accident to determine any additional factors that might have contributed to the collision.