A vehicular accident occurred Sunday along the municipal road in Barangay New Agutaya, San Vicente, leaving a motorcyclist injured and causing damage to the vehicles involved.

At approximately 10 a.m. on December 10, a white Toyota Rush, driven by Roarky Sugino, 44, of Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City, was involved in a collision with a black Euro Daan-hari 125 motorcycle, operated Gelbert Endunella, 33, of Barangay New Agutaya.

According to the San Vicente Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Toyota Rush was heading towards Bai-Bai Resort in the same barangay when the accident occurred. As Sugino turned the vehicle’s signal light to right and slowly approached the corner of Kabote Street, the motorcycle, coming from behind at an allegedly high speed, collided with the rear portion of the Toyota.

The impact of the collision resulted in Endunella sustaining multiple injuries. He was transported to the San Vicente District Hospital for medical treatment.

The driver and passengers of the Toyota Rush were reported to be unharmed.

Both vehicles incurred an unspecified amount of damage and were taken under the custody of the San Vicente MPS for further investigation and proper disposition.