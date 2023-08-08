A resident of Bataraza town was rushed to the hospital on Monday night with severe injuries after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing.

The rider, identified as Den Ordinario, a resident of Barangay Rio Tuba, was traveling around 8:30 p.m. on August 7 to Brooke’s Point from his barangay when the accident happened in Brgy. Bono-Bono.

Initial investigation from the Palawan Provincial Police Office stated that Ordinario was riding at a high speed when he suddenly lost balance and crashed. His motorcycle also had no headlight during the travel, which might have contributed to the accident.

As of this writing, the provincial police said Ordinario sustained severe physical injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Bataraza District Hospital.

The motorcycle, a black Suzuki Smash with allegedly no attached plate number, is now under the custody of the authorities for proper disposition.