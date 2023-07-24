(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A 26-year-old motorcycle driver was killed in a road accident early Monday morning in front of the Iglesia ni Cristo Church on the South National Highway in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on the same date and was reported to the police at 3:50 a.m. The fatality was identified as Mark Erick Dangan, a resident of Brgy. San Miguel.

The driver of the other motorcycle, Dave Mar Balatero, 25, a student residing in Zone 11, Barangay Irawan, also suffered injuries and was taken to the nearest hospital.

According to reports, both vehicles were traveling at a high speed when the accident occurred. Balatero stated to the police that they had mutually agreed to engage in a race along the highway. However, they failed to take necessary precautions, resulting in a tragic outcome.

At the scene of the accident, the two motorcycles collided at a curved portion of the road, causing both riders to lose control of their vehicles. Castro’s motorcycle collided with a wooden post belonging to the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) before crashing into a canal in front of the Iglesia ni Cristo Church. Balatero’s motorcycle, on the other hand, slid along the road before coming to a rest beside the church.

The police report stated that the incident officer-on-case (IOC), Police Staff Sergeant Allan Roy Serag, arrived at the location and found Castro lying unconscious in the canal, while Balatero was conscious but injured beside the road.

Medical assistance was immediately called, and both drivers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Castro was taken to ACE Medical Center, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Kristine May Razote. On the other hand, Balatero was transported to Multipurpose Cooperative Hospital for medical attention.