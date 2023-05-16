(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A 29-year-old motorcycle driver believed to be under the influence of alcohol died in a road accident early in the morning of May 15 on the National Highway in Barangay 4, Roxas, Palawan.

The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) said in a report that the accident occurred when Mark Jay Perlaon overshot the left shoulder of the road while traveling at high speed, resulting in serious head injuries that ultimately proved fatal.

According to the Roxas police investigation, he was driving a Suzuki Raider 150 motorcycle registered under another person’s name, traveling from the poblacion, heading north to south to Brgy. Nicanor Zabala in the same town.

“Upon reaching the place of the incident and while driving at high speed, he overshot at the left shoulder of the road,” the report stated.

He sustained serious head injuries and was brought to Roxas Medicare Hospital by the responding personnel of MDRRMO-Roxas for medical treatment, but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

