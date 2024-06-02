A motorcycle driver has been charged with direct assault after allegedly running over a traffic enforcer in an attempt to escape being stopped at 11:05 a.m. on June 1, in front of the Caltex Station on South National Highway, Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

The individual charged with direct assault has been identified as Charkdavin Buaya, 20, a resident of Barangay San Manuel, who was driving a Honda RS 110. The victim has been identified as Jayzent Baoya, 23, a resident of Barangay Sicsican.

According to police investigation, when Baoya was stopping Buaya, the latter did not comply and accelerated, hitting the traffic enforcer. Baoya fell to the ground and sustained injuries due to the impact.

Baoya was rushed to Ace Hospital for treatment, while the suspect was detained by the victim’s fellow traffic enforcers.

Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin, spokesperson of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), issued a warning to drivers to follow traffic policies and respect those enforcing them, such as Baoya.

“The suspect has been charged with direct assault for hitting the traffic enforcer. This serves as a warning to those who defy traffic laws to respect the authority of our traffic enforcers,” she stated.

“Kinasuhan na ng direct assault ang suspek sa pagsagasa sa traffic enforcer. Babala sa mga pasaway sa kalsada to respect the authority of our traffic enforcers,” pahayag niya.