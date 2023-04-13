(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A motorcycle collision occurred Tuesday afternoon at So. Maliag, Brgy. Campong Ulay, Rizal, Palawan, killing one of the drivers.

The provincial police reported that the accident on April 11 at around 5:30 p.m. involved Freddie Esmer, a 61-year-old resident of Brgy. Candawaga, Rizal, who was driving a Euro RCX 125 motorcycle, and Randy Escaba, a 34-year-old construction worker from Brgy. Punta Baja, also from the same town, who was driving a Euro 125 motorcycle.

According to initial reports, Escaba was heading north to south along the national highway in Brgy. Campong Ulay, while Esmer was allegedly traveling at high speed from the opposite direction. When the two motorcycles reached a curve portion of the road, the Euro RCX 125 motorcycle driven by Esmer occupied the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with Escaba’s Euro 125 motorcycle.

As a result, Escaba sustained minor injuries to various parts of his body, while Esmer was rushed to the Rizal District Hospital for medical treatment but was declared dead on arrival due to respiratory failure and traumatic brain injury.

The vehicles involved in the accident incurred an undetermined amount of damage and are now under the custody of the Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS) for proper disposition.

