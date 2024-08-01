A motorcycle collision early Thursday morning on the National Highway in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City, resulted in the death of one of the drivers involved.

The deceased has been identified as Abdulhapidz Nur, 41, a resident of Barangay Masipag. The other individual involved in the accident, an 18-year-old student named Romano Rodriguez, resides on Libis Road, Barangay San Pedro.

According to two witnesses, Nur was preparing to make a U-turn towards the south while his Honda Beat motorcycle was stopped on the right side of the road facing the town. Before he could complete the maneuver across to the other lane, his motorcycle was hit by another motorcycle driven by Rodriguez.

“Pareho silang papunta ng direksyon pa bayan, pero itong biktima, nakahinto kumukuha ng tyempo pabalik. Noong papaliko na siya pakaliwa, bigla siyang nasalpok na lang ng Nmax na mabilis ang takbo,” they claimed.

Nur sustained critical injuries and was urgently transported to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Rodriguez was taken to Ospital ng Palawan and treated for minor injuries.