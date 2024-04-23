Authorities rescued a mother and her four children, aged 5 to 15, from her drunk husband on Monday night in Barangay Bagong Silang, Puerto Princesa City.

The mother had sought help from barangay authorities after being beaten by her husband the previous night. He had come home drunk after celebrating his birthday. They were sheltered at the barangay hall for the night while the police waited for a chance to apprehend the husband outside his home.

Rene Balacanta, the barangay captain of Bagong Silang, told Palawan News that they have issued a barangay protection order for the mother and her children against the husband, who was identified in the report as Mark Labrador.

Balacanta recounted seeing the mother and her children roaming around the village late Monday night. He learned that they had fled their home for fear of the violent husband. The mother told him that earlier that night, her husband had gone on a rampage, throwing their belongings outside their house.

Members of the city’s anti-crime task force attempted to arrest Labrador outside his home Monday night, but he did not emerge as he had fallen asleep drunk.

Balacanta said they would issue the protection order to Labrador today to allow the mother and her children to return home safely.