Gretchen May Eleuterio, the 17-year-old senior high school student who was reported missing by her mother to the city police, has been found.

Her mother, Myra Villalon, told Palawan News in a phone call on Wednesday afternoon that Gretchen May is now in Rizal town in Southern Palawan, where she is staying with her father.

“Salamat po ng marami sa tulong ninyo sa akin. Nakauwi na ang anak ko sa lugar ng kanyang ama sa Rizal. Kadarating lang din doon ngayon. Nakausap ko na rin siya,” Myra said.

She explained that Gretchen May was unable to send text messages or call them because she was in an area in Narra where there was no signal.

Earlier, Myra made a plea to the public and the police for help in finding Gretchen May, who has been missing for two weeks.

Gretchen May left their home on Baltan Street on July 17 to join some new friends on an outing to the neighboring towns of Aborlan and Narra.

However, since then, her family has only heard from her on two occasions, which prompted them to report her disappearance to the police.

Myra tearfully shared that there have been no updates on her daughter’s whereabouts since the last communication they had with her on July 23 through a relative who confirmed she’s safe, and on July 24, when she promised to return home to Puerto Princesa City.

She said that because of this, she took action and sought the help of Police Station 1 of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office, hoping that they could assist in shedding light on her disappearance.

Myra added that there was no particular reason for her daughter not to return home, as she had not scolded her for anything before she left.

“Hindi ko alam ang dahilan niya kung bakit hindi pa siya umuuwi. Pero ang sabi niya kasi sa amin na nasa Narra daw po siya, noong last week (July 23) na sinasabi niya sa hipag ko. Safe naman daw siya, ganoon. Sinasabi ko nga sa kanya na kung hindi pa siya uuwi, ipapablotter ko na siya,” she said.

“Kung sabihin man natin na buntis, dahil sinasabi nila na baka buntis, ang sabi ko wala namang dahilan para magtago siya dahil maiintindihan ko naman,” added Myra.

Police Major Pearl Manyll Marzo, the head of Police Station 1, also verified that Myra went to them to report the disappearance of Gretchen May and sought their assistance in locating her boyfriend in Dumaran to gather information.

Marzo said an investigator assigned to the case was able to interview the boyfriend, who refuted having any knowledge of Gretchen May’s whereabouts and revealed that they had already broken up.

“Two weeks ago po siyang nawawala bago sa amin nai-report. Ang ginawa ng ating Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) at nakipag communicate sa Dumaran police station kasi binanggit yong boyfriend. But upon coordination doon, wala daw doon yong babae,” she said.

“Sa information na naibigay mula sa Dumaran, hindi na rin daw sila noong boyfriend. Gusto lang din namin malaman dahil baka may ibang information dahil nakikipag communicate daw naman sa kanila yong missing,” she added.

She said that they are conducting follow-up investigations and have asked the family to visit their station again due to information suggesting that Gretchen May is in communication with her sibling.

Myra said that her main concern is for Gretchen May to communicate and keep her informed about her situation.

She stressed that if she is pregnant, she has no reason to be afraid, as she would be understanding and supportive.

“Kung gusto niyang magpasundo o ano man, tumawag lang siya sa akin kasi sobra na akong nag-aalala. Kung ayaw niyang umuwi, magsabi siya sa akin kung nasaan lang siya. Gusto ko lang malaman kung sino yong kasama niya, o kung may magulang ba yong kasama niya doon. Kung nasa kaibigan siya ay maayos ba sila doon,” said Myra.

“Huwag siyang matakot, kung sakali man. I-settle kung anumang problema. Mapapag-usapan naman lahat kesa naman magtatago na para akong—yong isip ko baka may iba pang nangyari sa kanya. Kasi ngayon pa naman maraming nari-rape,” she added.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story “Mother seeks public help in finding missing 17-year-old daughter” has been updated to “Missing 17-year-old senior high school student has been found”.