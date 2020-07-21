Mother of youngest COVID-19 patient in Romblon tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

Town mayor Riza Pamorada, in a press statement, said that they are now coordinating with the Caloocan local government unit (LGU) and Office of the Vice President to provide an isolation facility for the mother of the one-month-old baby.

The mother of MIMAROPA’s youngest COVID-19 patient from Alcantara town in Romblon also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the new coronavirus disease.

The infant, who first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 13, was already under the “recovery period” at the National Children’s Hospital. The one-month-old baby was transferred to Manila where he underwent treatment.

The patient, along with the mother and a babysitter, arrived at the Tablas Airport on July 5 aboard Cebu Pacific flight DG-6073. They were nonreactive to the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) upon their arrival, which subsequently allowed for their endorsement to home quarantine at their residence in Barangay San Isidro, Alcantara.

On July 7, the one-month-old baby showed symptoms and was admitted at the Don Modesto Formilleza Sr. Memorial Hospital at the neighboring municipality of Looc.

The Alcantara rural health unit (RHU) said that the infant patient had 29 close contacts, 17 of whom have already tested negative for the infectious disease. The mother was the sole direct contact who tested positive for COVID-19 so far, while 11 are still pending confirmatory test results.

The latest case brings the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Romblon to nine.

