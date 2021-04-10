Mother claims body of 18-year-old NPA killed in Concepcion clash

The body of the New People's Army (NPA) rebel who was killed in a clash with government troops in Brgy Concepcion, Puerto Princesa City || Photo Courtesy of MBLT-3

The mother of the New People’s Army (NPA) rebel who was killed in a clash with government troops in the hilly portions of Concepcion, an outlying barangay north of Puerto Princesa City, has identified the fatality as Raul Reguma, alias Jerico, Raymond, and Alap-Alap-apin.

3rd Marine Brigade commander Col. Jimmy Larida told Palawan News on Saturday that the mother who is from Narra municipality had already claimed the remains of her 18-year-old son.

Larida said that based on the mother, his real name is Abdul Amin.

Reguma died on Friday (April 9) morning after his rebel group clashed with troops belonging to the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) under the command of Lt. Col. Charlie Domingo in Concepcion.

“Based sa nanay niya, iba ang pangalan nitong si Reguma sa birth certificate. Nakakalungkot kasi namatay na lang siya na iba pala ang alam niyang pangalan niya,” he said.

Larida said Reguma is not included in the wanted list that was previously released by the Palawan Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF ELCAC), however, they have reports about his involvement with the NPA.

He said that Reguma is a member of the Iskwad Buntot of the Kilusang Larangang Guerilya (KLG).

Reguma’s body is currently in a funeral home.

“Hindi siya kasama sa nilabas [ng ELCAC] na wanted list. Pero kung i-update ‘yon ay makakasama siya. Lumabas ang name niya noong 2020 na, eh. May mga revelation na regular na siyang kasama ng grupo,” Larida said.

He said the MBLT-3 will also conduct a reassessment of the area in Concepcion, as well as closely monitor sightings of the rebels there.

Larida said the remaining members should already surrender peacefully to avoid losing their lives while fighting government troops.

“Nakakalungkot na kailangan umabot sa ganito ang pangyayari, but your Philippine Marines is also exerting effort para sa kampanya laban sa terorismo. It just happened na umabot sa ganito, hindi na sumuko,” he said.

“Sa mga naiiwan pa na miyembro dyan ay sumuko na, may magandang programa ang gobyerno para sa inyo,” Larida added.

