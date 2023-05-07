A man wanted for three counts of statutory rape in Guimaras has been arrested in Brgy. Pasadeña, El Nido, following a joint operation by multiple police units.

The suspect, Beltran Dela Cruz, 54, a resident of Brgy. Concordi Sur, Nueva Valencia, in Guimaras, had been on the run, evading the law. But on May 5, he was finally caught to face his alleged crimes.

Dela Cruz was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Rosario Abigail Dris-Villanueva, presiding judge of Branch 65, Regional Trial Court in San Miguel, Jordan, Guimaras.

The warrant was dated July 1, 2019, and was for the crime of statutory rape, with three counts docketed under CC No. 19-3163, 193164, and 19-3165. No bail was recommended for Dela Cruz, who will be turned over to the court of origin for further proceedings.

He was arrested through joint operations conducted by personnel of Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), and Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) together with El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS), Provincial Intelligence Detection and Management Unit (PIDMU), 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (2PMFC), Criminal Investigation and Detection Team (CIT) Palawan, Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 4B, NISGW, Nueva Valencia Municipal Police Station (MPS), and Guimaras Provincial Police Office (PPO).

