Authorities have apprehended the most wanted person in Puerto Princesa City on charges of rape in Barangay Centro, Santa Ana, Cagayan on Wednesday, July 12.

The arrested individual has been identified as Joseph Arqueza, also known as “Bibong,” aged 42.

Arqueza was listed as the Most Wanted Person in Region 4B under DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2021-022, with a monetary reward of P130,000.00.

The arrest was carried out through a law enforcement operation led by the personnel of City Intelligence Team PRO2, in collaboration with Sta Ana MPS, Provincial Intelligence Unit Palawan PPO, City Intelligence Team PRO4B, Provincial Intelligence Team Cagayan North, Regional Intelligence Unit 2, and Regional Intelligence Unit 48.

The arrest was made based on a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 47, in Puerto Princesa for the crime of Statutory Rape. No bail has been recommended for the case.

The arrested individual is currently under police custody and will be turned over to the issuing court for proper disposition.