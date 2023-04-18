The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) reported that the Rank No.1 municipal level most wanted person, Arnel Abis, was arrested in Brgy. Bohol, Dumaran, Palawan on the morning of April 18.

Abis, a 54-year-old farmer and resident of the same barangay was apprehended by a joint operation of Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) and Dumaran MPS.

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant dated May 25, 2021, issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Brooke’s Point. Abis was charged with the crime of rape for violating Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, with a docket number of 21-00928-QZN, and no bail recommended.

Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code states that rape is committed even without the presence of elements of force, threat, intimidation, or fraudulent machinations, as long as the victim is under the age of 12, or is demented.

After the arrest, Abis was placed under the custody of Quezon MPS for proper disposition.

The PPPO commended the efforts of the Quezon MPS and Dumaran MPS for their joint operation in apprehending the most wanted person. It said the police will continue to work to uphold the law and ensure that justice is served in Palawan.

