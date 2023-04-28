The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) arrested a total of 107 persons in conflict with the law, the highest number of arrests in the MIMAROPA region, the Police Regional Office (PRO) reported.

PRO chief P/Brig. Gen Joel Doria lauded this accomplishment following his directive to arrest and account for wanted persons in the region when he assumed office last March 21.

Based on PRO data, 94 were also arrested in Oriental Mindoro while Occidental Mindoro lists 51 arrests.

According to Doria, 95 of those arrested were included in the region’s most wanted list, including Eric Gabua Paguntalan, MIMAROPA’s 5th most wanted for sexual assault and rape, who was arrested in Puerto Princesa.

“I commend the hard work and persistence of our PNP personnel that led to this accomplishment. This only fuels our drive towards keeping our community safe and secure by apprehending wanted criminals in the region and bringing them all to the folds of justice,” Doria said.

The MIMAROPA top cop also vowed to improve crime solution efficiency in support of the anti-criminality campaign of the newly minted Philippine National Police chief, P/Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., who also served as PPPO chief.

