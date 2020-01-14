More smart street lights planned for Puerto Princesa this year

With an overall budget of P840 million for urban development, the City Engineering Office (CEO) on Monday was once again invited at the City Council to update on the status of the smart streetlights in the city.

Puerto Princesa is keen on installing more Smart Street Lighting Technology (SSTL) throughout the city proper as it goes big on infrastructure programs for 2020.

Councilor Nesario Awat wanted to find out if the city’s 2019 “intelligent lighting investment” maintained “robust performance”, meeting its goal of proving “quality road lighting initiative” for more deployment in 2020.

Engr. Edgardo Antonio, former Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) board of director (BOD) and an expert in smart streetlights, confirmed that the SSTL’s performance remained to be “cost-efficient” despite the poor power quality provided by the power cooperative in the city.

“Based on the data from the initial projects in Lacao Street, Mitra Road, and some streets in Barangay San Pedro, the cost-benefit analysis value and safety issues are fully justified,” Engr. Antonio explained.

He adds, “LED lights consume only 50 percent of energy as compared to conventional ones and connecting them with controls could save another 30 percent of power and the city government stands to reduce its electric consumption by 80 percent with this project.”

The installed SSTLs still have no motion sensors to optimize the lighting usage but are physically able to withstand strong forces such as hammering and rock-throwing, according to Engr. Antonio.

Meanwhile, Engr. Rolly So of the CEO said that Engr. Antonio’s expert recommendations were taken into consideration and forwarded to the third-party contractor as the city green lights the second phase of its massive road lighting initiative.

Ever since Bayron administration started in 2013, a total of 2,729 lightings has been installed throughout the city which includes 1,804 LED bulbs posted in major roads; 845 globe lamps reaching up to the rural communities of Langogan, Kamuning, and Inagawan Sub-Colony; 30 solar lights (25 watts) in barangays Marufinas and New Panggangan; and the initial 50 smart streetlights.

PALECO was unable to send its representative during the Question Hour to confirm if it will be able to sustain the power supply-demand brought by said project. The energy cooperative has also not returned any messages or calls made by Palawan News in an attempt for an interview.

