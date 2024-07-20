The tourism department is seeking additional infrastructure development projects to open more tourist destinations across the Philippines, including Puerto Princesa City and Palawan province, Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco said.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Sec. Frasco stated that despite the completion of the 300-kilometer tourism road project constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), there are still areas that need access and are open for expansion.

“Sa pagkakaalam ko rin merong portion yung trips na yan dito mismo sa Palawan. Through the hard work also of Congressman (Jose) Alvarez, who [is working ] with the DOT, malalagyan natin ng trips in these areas,” Frasco said in an interview with the media during the opening of the Central Philippines Tourism Exposition (CPTEx) at the SM Puerto Princesa on Friday, July 19.

She also stated that for 2025, the DOT is seeking additional budget for the construction of more tourism road networks.

“And hindi lang yan, para naman magkaroon din tayo ng funding for new tourism roads but para mas dumami pa yung accessibility natin sa ating mga destinations,” she stated.

The secretary likewise thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his support of the department and his vision to improve facilities such as airports to make destinations more accessible to tourists.

She expressed gratitude that there has been an update from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) about the forthcoming privatization of the Puerto Princesa International Airport (PPIA).

The airport might soon be managed by a private entity, which could lead to various changes in how the PPIA is run, potentially improving efficiency, services, and facilities through private investment and management.

She said they also welcome the news of developing an airport on Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan town, in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Frasco said this development is important for enhancing connectivity and asserting territorial claims, as well as improving the logistics and transportation framework in a strategically important but remote area.

“In fact, I was just speaking to the mayor (Roberto del Mundo) of Kalayaan because we have pending collaborations, especially in terms of infrastructure investment. We have already completed the training of tourism workers in Kalayaan to provide opportunities for tourism development on the island,” she explained.

Frasco also announced that after the completion of the tourist rest area (TRA) in Roxas, another one will soon be constructed in Brooke’s Point town to cater to the needs of tourists going to destinations in the southern part of Palawan.

“Forthcoming na yan kasi funded na siya and approved already. We expect construction to commence within this year,” she said.

Meanwhile, Frasco also said the DOT is working closely with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) and Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron for the approval of the registration of the city’s environmental estate as a tourism enterprise zone (TEZ).

She said the priority request of the city government is for support of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry where the TEZ will play an important role.

“Para naman maka-attract tayo ng investments from the private sector in the putting up of a convention center for [Puerto Princesa City],” she said.

Bayron stated during the opening of the CPTEx that the city has passed the second stage of the application for TEZ and just needs one more step.

“It will be taken up by the board on July 23. Hopefully, this will be approved as the last stage. After that, our environmental estate will be designated as a semi-caramic zone,” Bayron said.

“We can take advantage of the national fiscal and non-fiscal incentives. We can couple this with local government units, the city of Puerto Princesa incentives,” he added.