A young leader from Puerto Princesa aims to donate thousands books to public elementary and high schools in Puerto Princesa, as part of a long-term effort to raise the literacy rate of students in the city. So far, he has donated 19,000 books.

Marvin Rodriguez initiated the Reading program as his way of giving back to the educational sector that informed his own journey. Born and raised in the city, Rodriguez credited his family’s nurture, and the educational nourishment he gained from his time as a schoolboy in Palawan as his inspiration for this program.

The More Reading program has circulated public schools around Puerto Princesa since 2022. Each batch of the program donated thousands of books per school and barangay, with a target of donating 30,000 books.

Rodriguez said that the program was part of a concerted effort to spread timely reading materials across schools in the city, following the learning and literacy gap of public school students after the pandemic.

“Maari nating sabihin na malaki ang pangangailangan pagdating sa literacy kaya naman tumutulong sa minting pamamaraan. Ang mga books ay galing ng United States, English language. For elementary, mga values-formation books na kapupulutan ng aral. Pang-high school, meron tayong textbooks on science, math, history, English,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez has conducted similar book giving programs in other parts of the Philippines. In Puerto Princesa, 150,000 books were donated in the last five batches alone from March 16, 2023 to Feb 9, 2024.

Rodriguez’ leadership efforts, honed through years of his work with the Rotary Philippines, has been focused on uplifting both the young and the elderly. More Reading program also rolled out at the same time as Rodriguez’ Pa-Salamin ni Marvin program, which donated 10,000 reading glasses to the elderly.

Rodriguez specified that the More Reading program will continue to donate books to public schools as long as the students needed the materials.