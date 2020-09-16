More rains over Palawan as Leon moves to the West Philippine Sea

As of 5 a.m., Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Meno Mendoza said that the weather system currently affects a large area of the country.

Kalayaan, Cuyo islands, and the Calamianes can expect more moderate to heavy rains as Leon intensifies and moves to the West Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said early Wednesday morning.

As of 5 a.m., Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Meno Mendoza said that the weather system currently affects a large area of the country.

Leon was located at 225 kilometers west-northwest of Coron town with maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 80kph.

It is moving west-northwest with a speed of 10 kph.

“Dahil sa bagyong ito na si Leon, malaking bahagi pa rin ng bansa ang makararanas ng pag-ulan. Simula kagabi ay bahagya lamang ang ikinilos ng ating bagyo hanggang kanilang madaling araw,” he said.

Tropical storm Leon is forecasted to continue moving west-northwestward; it is expected to be at 440 kilometers north northeast of Kalayaan island until it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The intensification is likely to be observed throughout the forecast period, it could reach severe tropical storm category within the next 24 hours and typhoon category within 48 hours.

Gale warning is in effect over the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan islands due to rough to very rough seas with 2.8 to 4.5-meter height, said PAGASA.

Sea travel is considered risky over the areas mentioned.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.