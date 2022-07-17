- Advertisement by Google -

The southwest monsoon will bring more scattered rainfall to the MIMAROPA region, but no low-pressure area (LPA) is expected to form today, according to the state meteorological agency.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Monday that cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will continue to be experienced over some areas in MIMAROPA until Thursday when the southwest monsoon weakens.

“Ang southwest monsoon ay nakakaapekto sa buong bansa. Bukod dito, wala tayong minomonitor o binabantayan na panibagong low-pressure area sa loob ng Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

Moderate winds from southwest will prevail over Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with moderate seas.

Light to moderate winds from the southwest to south will prevail over Visayas with slight to moderate seas.