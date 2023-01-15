The low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to dissipate in the next 48 hours, but its trough continues to affect and bring rains to southern Luzon, including Palawan.

Weather forecaster Obet Badrina said Monday that the LPA was estimated at 180 kilometers east of Butuan City, Agusan del Norte. It is also less likely to develop into a storm.

“Ngayong araw malaki pa rin ang tiyansa ng mga pag-ulan lalo na sa bandang umaga. Pero sa nakikita natin, bandang hapon ay maaaring mas lumiit ang posibilidad ng mga pag-ulan,” Badrina said as weather forecast over MIMAROPA.

On the other hand, the northeast monsoon prevails over extreme Northern Luzon and affects Batanes, Apayao, he added.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over the waters of Batanes, Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, and the northern coasts of Ilocos Norte, Isabela, and Aurora. The wave height may reach up to four meters high.

