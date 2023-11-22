A shear line cutting through northern Luzon and the easterly winds is expected to bring more rains across Palawan today, Thursday.

In a weather update issued by DOST-PAGASA this 2 a.m., Palawan was given a second yellow warning for heavy rainfall, meaning that flooding is possible among the southern part of Palawan such as Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Española, and Brooke’s Point, with the first warning given last night 11 p.m.

Although weather specialist Patrick Del Mundo reported that no gale warning has been issued in the country yet, fishermen are still advised to be wary in coming out to sea due to the chance of waves going higher than 0.8 m today.

Weather in mainland Palawan, Puerto Princesa City, the Kalayaan Group of Islands, and the other island municipalities will continue to have moderate to rough coastal waters with wave heights of 1.3-3.3 m until November 24, 2023 and the rest of the weekend, when coastal waters will go down to 0.8-2.4 m.

The shear line will continue to bring strong winds throughout the weekend, blowing at a steady 20-40 km per hour from the northeast in the island municipalities, with Puerto Princesa City having winds of 30-50 km per hour on Thursday, and going down to 20-40 km per hour from Friday onwards. The average temperature in Palawan continues at a steady 25-33 deg Celsius.