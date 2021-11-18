The low pressure area (LPA) stuck within the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will cause more moderate-to-heavy rains over the northern portion of Puerto Princesa City and Roxas municipality, the state weather bureau said Thursday morning.

DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Samuel Duran said the LPA, which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, is unlikely to develop into a storm over the next 24 hours, but it is already affecting the city’s northern portion and Roxas town.

PAGASA issued General Flood Advisory No. 3 in response to the weather condition, warning residents who live near rivers and their tributaries to keep an eye out for probable floods. These rivers are in Abongan, Lian, Barbakan, Rizal, Caramay, Langogan, Babuyan, Bacungan, Iwahig Penal (Farm), Inagawan, Aborlan, Malatgao, Iraan, Malabangan, Ilog, Bansang, Conduga, Culasian, Iwahig (Brooke’s Point), Ocayan, Canipaan, and Busuanga.

Duran said the LPA was estimated at 675 kilometers (km) east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

“Mababa ang tsansa na mag-develop ito into a tropical depression, ngunit magbibigay po tayo ng mga advisories regarding sa mga development nitong LPA dahil hindi natin inaalis yong posibilidad na mag-develop into a tropical depression. Itong LPA ay nakapaloob sa tinatawag natin na ITCZ na nakaaapekto naman sa may Palawan, Visayas, at Mindanao,” Duran said.

PAGASA said that no gale warnings have been issued for the country’s seaboards. The water quality in the province of Palawan is mild to moderate.