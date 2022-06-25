The national weather service said Sunday more rains are expected to fall across the country as the month of June draws to a close due to a low pressure area (LPA) that formed within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

The LPA was spotted 195 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur, according to weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“Asahan na ang maulan na panahon sa malaking bahagi ng bansa ngayong huling linggo ng Hunyo. Meron tayong low pressure area (LPA). Mababa ang tsansa nitong LPA na maging isang bagyo, subalit nakikita natin na tatawirin nito sa susunod na dalawang araw ang ating bansa,” he said.

Estareja said the LPA will cross Caraga Region, Visayas, and MIMAROPA beginning today, June 26. It is anticipated to reach the West Philippine Sea by Tuesday, June 28.

- Advertisement -

By Tuesday, there will be an enhancement of the southwest monsoon, or habagat.

“Pagsapit ng Tuesday, hanggang sa mga huling araw ng Hunyo, ay magkakaroon ng enhancement ng habagat o southwest monsoon sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon, Visayas, and western section of Mindanao,” he added.

Estareja said the rest of Luzon, particularly Metro Manila, the rest of MIMAROPA, and central and northern Luzon, will have cloudy to cloudy skies today, Sunday. The rest of Luzon will be sunny.

“As early as morning, mayroon ng mga pag-uulan dito sa Mindoro provinces and Palawan,” he said.

PAGASA did not issue a gale warning on any of the country’s coastlines despite the LPA.

“Pero aasahan natin na maaaring sa mga unang araw ng Hulyo ay magbalik muli ang gale warning at maitaas ito sa western section ng Luzon sa pagbabalik ng southwest monsoon o habagat,” he said.