The Department of Education (DepEd) has allowed around 40 public and private schools in Palawan to begin limited face-to-face classes starting on May 18.

Schools Division Superintendent Roger Capa issued a partial list of schools authorized to conduct physical classes in a memo on Tuesday.

Included are schools from San Vicente, Narra, Taytay, Quezon, Sofronio Española, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Aborlan, Magsaysay, Cuyo, and Agutaya.

“Limited face-to-face classes in these schools shall commence on Wednesday, May 18,” Capa stated in the memorandum.

The Department of Education (DepEd) earlier stated that attendance in face-to-face classes is voluntary for students. Those who will not participate may continue with the modular mode of learning.

Some public and private schools already started limited face-to-face classes on March 21 based on the DepEd Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1, Series of 2021, or the Operational Guidelines on the implementation of limited face-to-face learning modality.

The partial list of schools include 66 public schools and six private schools in Narra, Taytay, Dumaran, El Nido, Quezon, Rizal, Aborlan, San Vicente, Roxas, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Coron, Culion and Busuanga.