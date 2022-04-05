There has been a gradual increase in the number of faithful visiting mosques this year with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, as Muslims marked the start of the month-long Ramadan.

Ibrahim Abdulkarim, the uztad of the Al-Farouq Institute, said Monday that this is a significant development since the pandemic started in 2020. The mosque could accommodate more than 200 Muslims every prayer hour before the pandemic, but that was reduced to 100 due to health protocols implemented.

“Malaki talaga ang kaibahan niya kaysa sa nakaraan (start of pandemic). Noong nakaraan, kahit isa medyo takot, ngayon masasabi ko na hindi naman natin masabi na full pero medyo dumadami na. Kaya tuwing Biyernes, araw ng pagsamba, medyo makikita mo na medyo dumarami,” Abdulkarim said.

Uztad Ibrahim Abdulkarim of Al-Farouq Institute inside his house wearing kimon and kopiya.

He said the gradual increase of faithful visiting the mosque has an impact on the relations of Muslims with each other.

He stated that Ramadan is one of the most awaited events in the Islamic faith and will end on May 3, with what is called Eid’l Fitr. Fasting during the time of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

“Ang Ramadan, kapag ikaw ay isang Muslim, nanampalataya kay Allah nang lubos o wagas, masasabi natin na iyang tao na ‘yan ay malaki ang pag-intindi sa relihiyon ng Islam. Tuwing sumasapit ang buwan ng Ramadan, napakalaki, masaya ‘yan. Bakit? Kahit hindi buwan ng Ramadan, pinapanalangin niya na maabutan pa kami ng buwan ng Ramadan, ganoon kahalagan,” he explained.

But even with the gradual increase observed, Abdulkarim is not confident that it will continue in the next activities this year as it was only caused by the elections.

He emphasized that praying in the time of Ramadan is also a way to give enlightenment, peace, and unity, particularly before the election on May 9.

“Baka dala ng eleksyon kaya ganito tayo ngayon. Malay mo baka pagkatapos ng eleksyon, hindi natin hawak ang kaisipan nila,” he said.