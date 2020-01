More maritime patrols sought to protect El Nido, Linapacan vs dynamite fishing

Reports he received from the barangay officials of Sibaltan and San Fernando that widespread illegal fishing activities are being done in the municipal waters of El Nido.

Board member Juan Antonio Alvarez is calling on maritime law enforcement authorities to intensify their monitoring and patrol operations in El Nido and Linapacan waters to stop “rampant” dynamite fishing.

Alvarez made the call Tuesday during a privilege speech at the Provincial Board, citing reports he received from the barangay officials of Sibaltan and San Fernando that widespread illegal fishing activities are being done in the municipal waters of El Nido.

“Sa katunayan, January 12, 2020, bandang alas tres ng hapon habang nagme-meeting ang mga barangay captains ay mayroon silang narinig na putok ng dynamite sa dagat na kanilang nasasakupan. Noong pinuntahan nila ay nakatunog at humarurot na ang bangka papunta sa direksyon ng Barangay Calibangbangan sa Linapacan. Ayon kay kapitan ay talamak daw talaga ang ganitong aktibidad kapag mga ganitong panahon lalo na sa area ng El Nido at Linapacan,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez added personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) are unable to respond immediately due to problems in their speedboat.

Incidentally, the Provincial Board approved a resolution requesting Governor Jose Alvarez to allocate funds for the purchase of an additional speedboat that the PCG can use in its station in El Nido.

“Kaya ating tinatawag ang attention ng mga law enforcement agencies sa El Nido at Linapacan na mag-patrolya at bantayan ang mga lugar na ‘to kasi ang report sa amin sabi ng coast guard ay sira ang kanilang speedboat kaya hindi na nahabol,” Alvarez said.

