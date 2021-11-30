Around 946 prisoners from the three sub-colonies of the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) are set to get their first dose of immunizations as part of its effort to protect them against the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

ICF information officer Levi Evangelista said after finishing the second round of vaccines for persons deprived of liberty (PDL) in Iwahig’s Central Subcolony last week, they began in Inagawan Subcolony this Monday.

Their subcolonies in Montible and Sta. Lucia will follow soon, he said.

“Nag-second dose na tayo noong Friday and Saturday sa Central — may dependents pa rin pero sa first day, priority pa rin ang PDL. Pagkatapos ng Inagawan (for first dose) then lipat na sa Montible at Sta. Lucia,” he said.

Over 2,700 PDLs are committed inside the ICF, with the Central Subcolony having the biggest number at 1,775. Inagawan has 260 PDLs, Montible has 254, and Sta. Lucia has 72.

In a previous story, Evangelista said that the ICF sought vaccination of PDLs from the city government and was granted the brands Sputnik, Pfizer, and Sinovac.

Apart from the PDLs, vaccines were also administered to 240 staff and around 120 dependents.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is holding an onsite National Identification System registration in Iwahig for PDLs, that started last November 22 and will run until December 2.

The period of the registration will provide time for the detainees from the four sub-colonies to be registered through the assistance of PSA-Palawan.