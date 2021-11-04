The town of Cuyo, classified as a 4th class municipality, has ramped up its infrastructure projects in a bid to push its economic growth.

Mayor Mark delos Reyes said the local government has bought property for the building of a sanitary landfill, a public cemetery, and a public market. He said it will be the new municipal complex.

The food park, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) building, and isolation unit for COVID-19 patients are now under development.

“Alam ‘yan ng mga kababayan natin na marami na tayong infrastructure na napagawa at may nabili na rin tayong lupa para sa munisipyo. D’yan sa municipal complex ay itatayo ‘yong public market at iba siguro na mga national government offices,” Delos Reyes said.

“Wala kaming mapaglagyan ng mga prepositioned goods kaya ni-require kami na magkaroon ng MDRRMO building at para na rin paglagyan ng mga gamit ng engineering office,” he added.

He also said they have launched the Kadamay Program that offers free embalming services for dead relatives of families that would somehow ease their burden in expenses in private funeral services.

“Tulong din ito sa ating mga kababayan na may libre tayong kabaong at embalsamo dahil medyo mahal ang gastos kapag sa punerarya. Marami ang nag-avail kaya halos nakulangan kami ng pondo na nilaan doon kaya nag-realign kami,” Delos Reyes explained.

Delos Reyes, a first termer local chief executive, said that his administration focuses on infrastructure development because being a 4th class municipality, the town is lagging behind among Palawan towns.

He said that the development in Cuyo is also one of his legacies.

“Naka-focus talaga ako sa infrastructure [development]. By December siguro ay sisimulan na ang construction ng market at municipal building na kung iisipin ay suntok sa buwan in one term. Sa tagal ng panahon ay napagiwanan ang Cuyo, parang naging Cuyo lang pero walang maipagmamalaki at kahit sariling munisipyo ay wala kami,” Delos Reyes said.