The fisherfolk community of Zambales province, connected with the Atin Ito Coalition, gathered on Friday, July 12 to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the Philippines’ arbitral ruling victory over China in the West Philippine Sea and advocate for a new national observance of the ruling.

The group also called on the national government to declare July 12 of every year as ‘West Philippine Sea Day.’

Atin Ito said commemorating the landmark decision plays a significant role as a testament to national sovereignty and maritime rights.

“Designating July 12 as ‘West Philippine Sea Day’ will serve as a yearly reminder of our victory in safeguarding our territorial integrity and promoting awareness about the need to defend our sovereignty, economic rights, and territorial integrity in the area,” said Akbayan President Rafaela David, an Atin Ito co-convenor.

Meanwhile, the coalition also gathered at the Boy Scouts Circle in Quezon City to raise the same call, which David said would “raise awareness about the significance of the historic victory over China.”

“It’s been eight years since the country’s momentous victory on the international stage, and we’re here to do more than commemorate. By declaring July 12 of every year as ‘West Philippine Sea Day,’ we strengthen the collective memory of our fellow Filipinos and remind one another that the stakes are very real. The consequences impact our economy, national security, and the lives of the people that depend on the West Philippine Sea for their livelihood,” she explained.

The activities coincided with a similar event in Palawan, where Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates signed an ordinance declaring July 12 of every year as West Philippine Sea Victory Day.

Akbayan noted that Senator Risa Hontiveros also filed a Senate resolution last year calling for the annual declaration of July 12 as ‘National West Philippine Sea Victory Day.’

Hontiveros stated that commemorating the Hague Ruling each year would “weaken China’s spurious claims over our own territories.”

She emphasized that even as China continues to spread misinformation, Filipinos should “not stop telling the truth.”

“Monster ship”

Atin Ito stated that since the verdict was awarded to the Philippines, China has consistently violated international law and attacked Philippine vessels within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). In 2024 alone, Philippine ships have been attacked by the China Coast Guard (CCG) at least four times, all in apparent efforts to intimidate Philippine resupply missions in the West Philippine Sea.

Most recently, the CCG deployed its “monster ship” in Escoda Shoal, about 140 kilometers from mainland Palawan.

Despite the harassment, Atin Ito led two civilian supply missions to deliver supplies to Filipinos in the WPS. David remarked that China’s reactions to the resupply mission “only reveal its desperation in the face of growing international pushback.