With the ongoing implementation of infrastructure projects, more development are expected in Pag-asa Island, the lone barangay of Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea, two high ranking government officials said.

Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos who was in the island last Monday for the Independence Day rites said the Armed Forces of the Philippines continues to implement several improvements to make lives easier not only of soldiers assigned there but of residents as well.

“Our development projects are continuous here and right now, the concreting of the runway has just been completed while other improvements of facilities are still being implemented by the Philippine Air Force like the construction of the admin building, and barracks,” Carlos said in an interview.

Aside from that, there is also the on-going construction of a sheltered port through the Department of Transportation that once completed, can also be used by the AFP,” he said.

Carlos meanwhile expressed gratitude to the national government for the continued support to the efforts of the military in its bid to strengthen its presence in the highly contested territory between neighboring countries in the region.

“We are thankful that our national leadership has been giving importance to this western frontier which is our area of operation. Also the support of our countrymen to our soldiers who have been selflessly guarding our territory here in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“I am confident that through their support and prayers, we will be able to perform our duties here,” he added.

Mayor Roberto del Mundo of Kalayaan also said the on-going projects, particularly the constrction of the shelter port, will surely bring more developments to the island and its residents.

“May mga on-going projects ngayon doon like yung phase 1 and phase 2 ng pantalan at yung iba pang project na naapektuhan ng Odette na hindi pa nagagawa,” del Mundo said.

“Yung mga bahay ng residente sa baryo, meron na ring design para uniform ang bahay. Yung mobilization kasi nagkaroon lang ng aberya gawa ng panahon, hindi madala yung mga materyales galing dito (Puerto Princesa City) kaya hindi rin makatuloy ng paggawa ng bahay,” he explained.

Del Mundo further stated that the around 60 families residing in the island are now living better lives there. Even the children are already enjoying considering that they already have high school.

“Napakaganda na rin ng pamumuhay ng mga residente. Yung iba nga ayaw na umuwi dito e. maliban na lang kung may mga emergency pero kung wala naman, mas gusto na nila doon. yung mga anak nila, doon nag-aaral, meron na hanggang highschool, meron na hanggang grade 12 doon,” he said.

Del Mundo added he is in favor of transferring the town from the first congressional district to second district but said it would be hard for now because of opposition from some politicians.

He also said the move to expand the town’s territorial jurisdiction is facing the same problem.

“(Actually,) matagal nang plano namin yan, noon pang panahon ni Mayor (Rosendo) Mantes kaya lang, dito sa pagitan ng Quezon at Rizal, may isang mayor na medyo… ayaw pumayag. Siyempre gusto rin namin na dumami yung barangay (namin). Pero syempre pag pulitiko, mas marami yung mga tagaroon so kung lalabanan namin, talo kami,” he said.

The local government has offices located in Barangay Berong, Quezon but the mayor said they cannot use it because there is no electricity yet.

“Yung opisina sa Berong, nandyan din naman kaya lang hindi pa rin namin malipatan gawa ng wala pang kuryente at saka yung communication, wala pang signal. Mahirap mag-opisina pag walang mga ganun. Pero yung opisina, kumpleto na, almost 99 percent na at pwede na kaming lumipat,” he stated.

