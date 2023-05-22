Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron has announced that he has scheduled a meeting this week with developers who are considering investing in the city, specifically for a housing project and the environmental estate in Barangay Sta. Lucia.

Bayron stated that the real estate developers have shown interest in the city, as they believe that the housing project under President Ferdinand Marcos’ Pambansang Pabahay Program will be launched here before other cities and provinces.

He also mentioned that although other provinces have already broken ground for their housing projects, Puerto Princesa has not yet begun due to several issues.

“Dumadami yung mga nakikipagkita na developer sa atin para doon sa pambansang pabahay program kasi nakikita talaga nila na mukhang tayo ang mauuna,” Bayron told city government employees during Monday’s flag raising ceremony at the city hall.

“Sa ibang cities and provinces like Bulacan, limang groundbreaking ang ginawa ni PBBM doon pero wala pang nagsisimula pa hanggang ngayon. Maraming problema pa na kailangang asikasuhin samantalang sa atin, yung developer na lang ang kailangan natin,” he added.

He further explained that the lots for housing projects are already available and prepared in Barangays San Jose and Irawan for approximately 904 families in Quito. These families only need to sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and choose a developer to carry out the project.

Bayron stated that he has already held meetings with a Malaysian group and Hillsborough company, where he provided them with an overview of the situation. He also advised both groups to apply for pre-qualification with the Department of Social Housing and Urban Development (DSHUD) and submit their company profiles.

“Hindi natin kilala yung mga developer kaya umaasa tayo sa tip ng DSHUD kasi baka tayo mapasukan ng hindi matino at iiwan yung project na hindi tapos,” he said.

Furthermore, Bayron also mentioned that the proponent for the construction of a multi-level parking area behind the city coliseum will arrive this morning, May 22. Additionally, the Green Synergy Development Corporation, which is interested in the environmental estate in Brgy. Sta. Lucia, is scheduled to arrive later in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, Philman Construction, which also aims to invest in the housing program, will be arriving.

Bayron also stated that he will be having a meeting with Frabel Fishing Corporation on Friday to discuss a potential venture at the proposed integrated fish port of the city.

