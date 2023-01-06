The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) is aiming to restore power in the heavily flooded towns of Southern Palawan within two days, but full restoration could take days.

Information officer Maria Janelle Rebusada said that PALECO has restored power in areas located along the highway of the towns of Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, and Bataraza.

However, they will have to repair the damage, which will include replacing the electric wooden posts that have been knocked down by the wind that was caused by the low-pressure area (LPA).

According to the initial assessment that was carried out by a team from PALECO led by general manager Engr. Rez Contrivida, it will take at least two days before the affected households will have their electricity restored in its entirety.

“Partially, naunang napailawan yung mga recloser na pasok sa Palawan Main Grid na ang koneksyon ay nasa backbone distribution line o yung mga nasa highway na linya ng PALECO,” she said.

“Yong sa mga papasok na sitio o barangays kasi, although walang problema sa supply sana, kinakailangang cleared from obstruction ang lahat ng linya ng PALECO bago pailawan. May mga poste kasing natumba, mga linyang natumbahan ng puno,“ she added.

She said the PALECO main office has dispatched a task force to Southern Palawan to augment the amount of manpower available for clearing and energy restoration.

PALECO restored power in R7 recloser covering the barangays of Ipilan to Tubtub in Brooke’s Point, R6 Brgy. Ipilan in Brooke’s Point to Brgy. Punang in Sofronio Española, Brgy. Pangobilian in Brooke’s Point to West Marangas and Tarusan in Bataraza.

The DMCI plant is still impacted by the flood because its power lines are still submerged in water, Rebusada said.

“Yong mga areas naman na sa normal operation ay naka island mode o hindi nakakabit sa Palawan Main Grid na sinusupplyan ng mga plantang nakatayo sa mga lugar nila tulad ng DMCI sa Brooke’s Point, matatagalan din dahil kinakailangang mapahupa o mawala muna ang baha sa planta ng DMCI dahil lubog pa ang mga power lines ng planta sa tubig,” she explained.

PALECO has already given the National Power Corporation (NPC) permission to resume operation of its 10 MVA substation on Thursday morning. It is supporting the power from Narra to Bataraza, which was temporarily interrupted Wednesday morning due to flooding.

