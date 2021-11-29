The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) expanded its online training program, offering more courses on its platform.

According to the data released by e-TESDA, as of October 2021, there are now 114 courses in the TESDA Online Program (TOP), including new courses integrated with the platform are International Labor Organization’s (ILO) Job Readiness, English as a Medium of Instruction, Using Educational Technology in the English Language Classroom and Microsoft’s Digital Literacy.

The TOP is a web-based platform that offers free Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for the technical education and skills development of the Filipino workforce.

Through the use of information and communication technologies, the TOP provides an effective and efficient way to deliver technical education and skills development services to Filipinos and widen their chances of employment or sources of livelihood.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed Filipinos to register in the TOP. From its launching in 2012 up to October 2021, the TOP now has 3,443,530 registered users.

Since the government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 from March 16, 2020, up to October 2021, there are 2,006,923 Filipinos who registered in the TOP, which is over half of the accumulated registrants since 2012.

In June last year, TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña led the launching of “TESDA Abot Lahat ang OFWs” program which aims to help upskill Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte, through his state-of-the-nation address, ordered TESDA to empower OFWs especially those repatriated due to COVID-19pandemic.

Data, also released by e-TESDA, showed that a total of 163,750 OFWs and their dependents have registered in the TOP from March 2020 to August 2021.

With this, Lapeña encouraged everyone to avail of the agency’s online courses to remain productive amid the mobility restrictions due to COVID-19pandemic.

“I invite the public, especially those who have lost their jobs or those trying to venture into a new livelihood, to try enrolling in our online classes. This is offered for free. I’m sure you can find a course from the many options that will best suit your need,” Lapeña said.

For those interested to register or view the list of available courses, just visit https://www.e-tesda.gov.ph/.

Enrollees will be given a certificate of completion after finishing a course. However, those who wish to receive a National Certificate must undergo competency assessment in TESDA-accredited assessment centers.