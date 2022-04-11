The Catholic church is anticipating devotees to come out in large numbers for the upcoming Holy Week observance compared to the past two years when tighter health restrictions were in place.

Fr. Salvador Saturnino, Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) director of Social Communications and Mass Media, said they already noted the trend during the Palm Sunday masses held yesterday.

“Actually, the celebration of Palm Sunday yesterday was attended by a huge number of the faithful. We are anticipating that because we can now celebrate activities that were not allowed during quarantine periods,” he told Palawan News.

Other activities at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral are the celebration of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday at 5:30 p.m.; the Via Crucis at 4:00 a.m., Siete Palabras by 12:00 noon, and a 3:00 p.m. procession of Santo Entierro and Mater Dolorosa on Good Friday; the Easter Vigil on April 16 at 7:00 p.m.; and Salubong at 4:00 a.m., followed by the Sunday mass schedule on Easter Sunday, April 17.

Saturnino said that the increase in attendance is almost similar to the figures of attendees during the pre-pandemic years. During the start of the pandemic, a lot of things were done on the internet.

“We are deeply touched by their devotion. The pandemic did not weaken their faith. They are now so eager to express their faith again through church activities,” he said.

Other churches are also posting their schedules online to update the devotees with the activities in their communities.