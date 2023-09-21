The city government is mulling the idea of providing more cash benefits and incentives to senior citizens of advanced age compared to what they are currently receiving under existing ordinances.

During its deliberations on the proposed Senior Citizens Code of 2023, the City Council agreed this week to lower the age of cash incentive beneficiaries from 94 years old to 85 years old.

Florida Dangan, president of the senior citizens chapter in Brgy. San Jose, Puerto Princesa, said that one of the points raised during the public hearings for senior citizens prior to the proposed code was to lower the age requirement.

Dangan said that most of those senior citizens who needed the benefits couldn’t avail them due to the high age requirement. “Ang mga seniors dito ay 80 to 85, yun ang marami pero rare na rin ang makarating ng ganyan. It’s almost a blessing if you can reach this age,” she added.

Dangan pointed out that the province already has an ordinance that allows 80-year-olds to receive a cash grant of P 5,000 during their birthday, while Puerto Princesa only have this for those 90 years old and above.

During the public hearing, Dangan said that the additional incentives for 90-94 years old (now lowered to 85-94 years old) were P 2000 and a birthday cake which was then changed to P 5000, 95-99 years old a birthday cake and a cash grant of P 5,000 now raised to P 10,000. The centenarians, or those reaching 100 years old will get a letter of felicitation, a plaque of recognition, a birthday cake, and the previous one-time cash grant of P 10,000 was raised to P 100,000.

The incentive for senior citizens was changed to include 85-94 years old this Monday, amending CO No. 572, an ordinance giving special recognition and awards to senior citizens of Puerto Princesa. Additional health benefits were up for deliberation, as well as additional construction of accessible parking spaces for the elderly and persons with disability (PWD).

The issue of the budget for the added incentives was raised during previous council sessions, as there was a chance of senior citizens “taking advantage” of the additional cash incentives.

Other city ordinances that were refined and included in the proposed Senior Citizens Code of 2023 include the following: CO No. 48, an ordinance providing posting of entitlement for senior citizens and persons with disability; the amended CO No. 577 granting senior citizens free access to movie theaters in Puerto Princesa City; CO No. 606, which formed the monitoring board managing complaints about expanded senior citizen’s act of 2010; and CO No. 695, an ordinance granting 20% discount for senior citizens of Puerto Princesa on the real property tax of their residential properties.