The City Agriculture Office (CAO) assured on Monday that there would be aid for farmers, fisherfolk, and indigenous peoples severely hit by typhoon Odette.

According to Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates, local farmers have already been given rice seeds and are in the process of obtaining loans worth P10,000 each for farmers and fishermen from the Agricultural Policy Credit Council (APCC). The interest-free loan is projected to benefit 1,000 farmers and fishermen.

“So far, ang DA nakapagbigay na po ng binhi ng palay and is already in the process of granting loans through the Agricultural Policy Credit Council amounting to P10,000 per farmer and per fishermen. It is expected that 1,000 farmers and fishermen will be benefited by the said loan without interest,” Socrates said.

Quoting a report from the committee meeting, Socrates said their office will undertake an assessment, with financial aid ranging from P2,000 to P5,000 depending on the level of damage sustained by farmers and fishermen. The support is estimated to benefit 3,012 fishermen and 2,560 farmers.

- Advertisement -

“The QCA also provided 4,000 coconut seedlings, while BFAR provided 10 bangkas and food packs. Meanwhile, the city agriculture office has distributed vegetables to farmers in different barangays that were severely affected by typhoon Odette,” Socrates said.

Meanwhile, Macasaet noted that some Indigenous peoples who suffered farm damage but were not included in the list are still awaiting the report of barangay disaster coordinating officials. She said her office would correct the matter by providing a new set of lists.

Socrates, quoting Macasaet’s statement, said that farmers and fishermen will also benefit from the P250 million budget recently approved by the city government.

“Mabibigyan daw ang ating mga farmers and fishermen [will benefit from the P250 million budget recently approved by the city council which is intended for the constituents affected by typhoon Odette,” Socrates said.

According to data obtained by Palawan News, typhoon Odette caused an estimated P95 million in damage to the city’s agriculture sector.