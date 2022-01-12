The northeast monsoon is affecting the Luzon and Visayas areas and is expected to intensify on Wednesday morning which will bring cold weather and light rains, according to the state weather bureau.

Aldczar Aurelio, weather specialist, said the rest of Luzon apart from Batanes, Cagayan, and Babuyan islands will experience fair weather with chances of light rains.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning over seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon.

The Northern Luzon area will experience moderate to strong wind speed resulting to moderate to rough seas with 1.2 to 4.5 meters high.

- Advertisement -

“Kaya paalala sa ating mga kababayan sa mga nabanggit na lugar, huwag muna pumalaot sa araw na ito dahil sa may mga inaasahan pa rin tayo na malalakas na alon. Kung saan ang taas ng alon ay inaasahan hanggang five meters,” he said.