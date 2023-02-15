Merries were left brokenhearted this Valentine’s Day as the Kpop group Momoland announced its disbandment on February 14.

Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy took to Instagram to share a handwritten note.

“First of all, we sincerely apologize to our Merries (Momoland’s fanbase) facing the news through an article. We are truly sorry for the late update.

After a long, deep discussion, the six of us have decided to support each other to have a great new beginning going forward.

Even though we have decided to take our own paths toward our dreams, we at Momoland will always be a team.

We sincerely thank our beloved Merries for providing us with precious memories and being by our side for the last seven years. Our Merries have been everything to us and always will be.

We are deeply sorry that we couldn’t let you guys know sooner, but we sincerely thank everyone who has patiently waited for us.

Moving forward, please continue to support and love MOMOLAND and each and every member’s path.

Thank you,” the statement reads.

The announcement came after MLD Entertainment announced that the girls would be leaving the agency when their contracts expired.

Momoland dominated the global scene through their hits “BBoom BBoom” and “BAAM”.

They were officially launched in 2016 through the reality talent search “Finding Momoland.”

They were originally 9 members of the group before members Yeonwoo and Taeha left in late 2019 and Daisy in early 2020.

