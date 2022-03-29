As of the 8 a.m. rainfall advisory from the Quezon Palawan Radar of the state weather bureau, the low pressure area (LPA) is already bringing moderate to heavy rains over Puerto Princesa City and the municipalities of Rizal, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Narra, and Bataraza.

PAGASA’s advisory said these may continue for two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

The public, as well as the disaster risk reduction and management organizations involved, are encouraged to monitor the weather and wait for the next alert.

General Flood Advisory #2 issued at 6 p.m. yesterday shows the water courses and tributaries that might be affected by flooding due to the low pressure area (LPA).