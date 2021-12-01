Winds from the northeast will be moderate to strong, bringing mild to rough waves to Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.

Over Visayas, light to moderate winds from the northeast to northwest will dominate, accompanied by mild to moderate waves.

Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will see partly overcast to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers as a result of localized thunderstorms and the northeast monsoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA)

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Wednesday morning that the northeast monsoon slightly intensified and is affecting Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, the tropical storm (TS) with international name “Nyatoh”, has intensified outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of 3 a.m. when it was last located 1,330 kilometers east of Southern Luzon.

Once it enters the PAR, it will be called “Odette”, according to Aurelio.

Aurelio said it is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 105 kilometers per hour, moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour.

“Inaasahan po natin na ito ay papasok ng PAR mamayang hapon or mamayang gabi,” he said.