Residents in Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, have been advised by the state weather agency to avoid venturing into the high seas, as moderate to strong winds from the northeast to the north will continue to prevail, along with mild to rough waves.

In a regional weather forecast Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also said the areas will continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

“Kaya pinapayuhan pa rin natin ang mga kababayan nating mangingisda, iwasan ang pumalaot dahil maalon hanggang sa napakaalon ang ating karagatan,” PAGASA weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

Duran also said Saturday that no weather disturbances were detected inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) that could disrupt the country’s landmass over the weekend, but the northeast monsoon and shear line will continue to prevail in some areas.

He said that the shear line is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon or amihan is directly affecting the rest of the country. The monsoon will result in cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley, Kalinga, Apayao, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Quezon, and Camarines Norte.

“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang Kamaynilaan ay makararanas ng pulo-pulong mahihinang pag-ulan,” he said.

Duran also said that majority of Northern Luzon’s seaboards and eastern waterways are under the PAGASA gale warning alert due to the enhanced northeast monsoon.