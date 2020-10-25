Moderate to heavy rains in northern Palawan due to ‘Quinta’

Aldczar Aurelio, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist, said Quinta will remain at typhoon category throughout its passage from Mindoro to WPS Monday morning.

Northern Palawan, including the Calamian and Cuyo Islands, will experience moderate to heavy rains throughout the day due to typhoon Quinta traversing from Mindoro island to the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the state weather bureau said.

Aldczar Aurelio, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist, said Quinta will remain at typhoon category throughout its passage from Mindoro to WPS Monday morning.

Typhoon Quinta is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) the early morning of Tuesday if it will sustain its current intensity.

“Bukas ng umaga, inaasahan natin na ang forecast track ng Quinta ay nasa West Philippine Sea kung saan ang layo ng mata ng bagyo ay nasa 495 kilometer west of Calapan city, Oriental Mindoro,” he said.

“Pero pagdating sa West Philippine Sea, inaasahan na lalakas ang bagyong Quinta,” he added.

Based on all the available data, Quinta was located in the vicinity of Socorro, Oriental Mindoro with maximum sustained winds of 125 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 180 kph. It is moving westward at the speed of 25 kph.

Quinta had already made five landfalls in San Miguel island, Tabaco city, Albay; Malinao, Albay; San Andres, Quezon; Torrijos, Marinduque; and Pola, Oriental Mindoro from October 25 to 26.

Tropical cyclone wind signal number one is raised over the northern portion of Palawan including towns of El Nido, Taytay, and Cuyo Islands.

PAGASA has released a gale warning advisory over seaboards of northern and central Luzon down to the western coast of northern Palawan which would be dangerous for sea transportation to sail. Small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures.

Typhoon Quinta may reach its intensity within the next 24 to 48 hours, PAGASA added.

