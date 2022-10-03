Moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are affecting Dumaran, San Vicente, Taytay, and Araceli, in Palawan, according to a thunderstorm advisory from Busuanga radar.

Thunderstorm Advisory No. 1 was issued by the PAGASA Puerto Princesa City from the Busuanga Radar at 6:04 a.m., Monday, October 3. The weather condition may persist within 1 to 2 hours and may affect nearby areas.

Residents in the said municipalities are advised to take prevention measures against the effects of these hazards, which include landslides and flash floods.

From the national weather forecast, PAGASA said it is keeping an eye on the easterlies and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), which are causing cloudy skies and rain in some parts of the country.

Weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio also reported Monday that no tropical cyclones are expected to form within the country’s area of responsibility.

He stated that the ITCZ affects Mindanao while the easterlies, or winds, from the Pacific Ocean are prevailing over the eastern side of Luzon and the Visayas.

Aside from these two weather systems, the country’s landmass is not affected by the southwest monsoon, low-pressure areas, or tropical cyclones.

“Sa araw na ito ay inaasahan natin na medyo mainit sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa lalo na sa bandang Luzon at Visayas. Sa three-day outlook, maliban sa Legazpi ay patuloy na magiging maganda at maaliwalas ang panahon sa ilang lugar sa ating bansa liban lang sa thunderstorm sa hapon at gabi,” he said.

The northern and eastern sections of Luzon may experience moderate seas at 1.2 to 2.1 meters, while the rest of the country will observe slight to moderate at 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

About Post Author