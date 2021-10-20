Moderate to heavy rains with lightning and strong winds due to the thunderstorm will be expected over the province of Palawan, while northeasterly surface wind flow prevails over extreme northern Luzon, said local state weather bureau on Wednesday morning.

According to the thunderstorm advisory no. 13 of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued at 6:46 am, rains are expected to persist within one to two hours over Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Cagayancillo, San Vicente, Roxas, Bataraza, Rizal, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, and Narra.

It will also be observed in island towns of Agutaya, Magsaysay, and Cuyo and may affect nearby areas.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that no other weather systems are expected to affect the country aside from the effect of the northeasterly surface wind flow.

“Patuloy pa rin ang epekto ng northeasterly surface windflow sa extreme northern Luzon, bukod dito ay wala na weather system ang nakakaapekto sa ating bansa. Wala tayong namo-monitor na low-pressure area o bagyo sa dagat Pasipiko, lalong-lalo na sa loob ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

The Batanes and Babuyan island will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to northeasterly surface wind flow.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to northeasterly surface wind flow or localized thunderstorms, PAGASA added.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over Northern Luzon with moderate to rough sea conditions. While light to moderate winds from the east will prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas.