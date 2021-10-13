The province of Palawan will have moderate to severe monsoon rainfall as a result of the southwest monsoon, although no low-pressure systems or storms are being monitored by the state meteorological bureau following Maring’s departure.

PAGASA’s Wednesday morning weather forecast said severe tropical storm Maring departed the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, constantly intensifying the southwest monsoon or “habagat”, causing monsoon showers.

“Dahil sa epekto ng habagat o southwest monsoon, sa Palawan at Occidental Mindoro ay makararanas ng monsoon rains. Ibig sabihin may inaasahan pa rin tayo na moderate to heavy rains,” said PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

It can also affect the entire Luzon area and the Western Visayas, he added.

Maring was located at 765 kilometers (km) west of Calayan, Cagayan and moving westward at 30 kilometers per hour (kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 100 kph and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

Maring is now crossing China’s Hainan Island, according to PAGASA.

PAGASA also issued a gale warning advisory over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon due to the intensified southwest monsoon.

“Paalala sa ating mga kababayan na huwag muna pumalaot sa mga lugar na ito lalo na ‘yong gumagamit ng maliliit na sasakyang pandagat dahil sa inaasahan pa rin natin ang matataas na alon,” he said.