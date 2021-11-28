Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected over Puerto Princesa, and the municipalities of Roxas, San Vicente, Araceli, Taytay, El Nido, and Dumaran, still due to the intertropical convergence zone.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said it may persist within 2-3 hours and may affect nearby areas.

“Yong ITCZ ang nagdudulot ng pangkalahatang maulap na kalangitan sa malaking bahagi ng Mindanao at Palawan, at nagdudulot din yan ng mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkidlat, at pagkulog,” ayon kay PAGASA weather specialist Robb Gile.

The other parts of the country are still being affected by the northeast monsoon or amihan and shear line. It is expected that the eastern section of Luzon, southwestern Luzon, particularly Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines provinces, and Catanduanes.

Ilocos provinces, such as Cagayan and Abra, will have fair weather but will also experience sporadic rain showers,