A relaunch of a locally developed mobile app that will provide comprehensive information about Palawan will take place in December with the aim of establishing a local business and people directory by 2023.

As restrictions have loosened since the height of the pandemic, local film director Dante Nico Garcia thinks that now is a good time to relaunch “The Palawan Concierge” app for locals. The app is meant to have information about Palawan, such as businesses, places, TV shows, music, movies, and classified ads.

Through the app, users can also stream Palaweño movies and other films that he and his friends made. During the first launch of the app in 2021, Garcia said that his goal was to entertain locals and people who love Palawan so that they could still feel like they were in the province even though they were on their digital devices.

When he relaunches the app, it will be free to sign up for the basic directory of businesses and locals, he said.

“Napagkasunduan namin ng developer ko na ang idi-develop muna namin sa pag-launch, ang pupunuin muna ay ‘yong business and people directory muna. Kung magpapa-enlist ka sa dirctory, pag basic ang ay libre para lahat na manggagawa, magagaling na karpintero, professional, artisan, libre ka mag-enlist,” he said.

Garcia described “The Palawan Concierge” as a long-held dream that he only began during the pandemic. He wants to change the look of the app to a lighter vibe and make it accessible through iOS systems as he relaunches it.

If the client wishes to include photos, videos, or texts in addition to the basic enlistment, additional fees will be charged. He is now planning to hire some apprentices to assist him in filming a music video featuring the first 100 companies in Palawan to take advantage of the package.

Garcia said that the full package of enlistment with 45 second video is P15,000, which is an affordable rate to advertise, citing his experience in film and TV show production.

“Gusto ko kasi mag-shoot ng isang music video, kumbaga hinahanap ko ngayon ‘yong unang 100 companies na papatol sa The Palawan App. Magki-create ako ng music video na nandoon lahat ng businesses nila– Gusto ko mag-create ng station ID ng Palawan for 2023. Para kapag napanood nila, ‘ito na pala ‘yong Palawan ngayon’ kasi kaniya-kaniyang promotion,” he said.

Garcia worked as a production designer for various shows and films before directing movies such as Ploning in 2008, which was the Philippine entry to the 2009 Academy Awards for best foreign-language film, OMG (Oh, My Girl) in 2009, Madaling Araw, Mahabang Gabi in 2012, Mrs. Recto, and others.

